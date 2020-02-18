Nearly 30,000 people put their names on a petition that was tabled Tuesday in the B.C. Legislature in an effort to push the Transportation Ministry to act on a call for concrete barriers on the median of Highway 97 between Penticton and Peachland.
The petition was launched in mid-January following a fatal crash near Summerland that saw a southbound Honda Civic cross into the northbound lanes and collide head-on with a semi-truck.
As of Tuesday morning, 26,600 people had put their names to the petition, which was submitted to the government by Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.
“If you’ve ever had the pleasure of travelling to Summerland or Peachland on a beautiful summer day, you would know that that stretch of highway is one of the most beautiful drives in British Columbia,” Ashton said while introducing the petition in the Legislature.
“However, this majestic area can have a dark side. During the winter months as the snow drifts and covers the road, and visibility can drop to zero quite often, the same stretch becomes treacherous and sometimes deadly.
“Again last month, somebody lost their life as a car lost control and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, something that seems to happen all too frequently. The reality is that people are being injured and lives are being lost on this stretch of highway, and something needs to be done – specifically, installing concrete divider barriers.”
Ashton went on to note that barriers between the two directions of traffic have already been installed on Highway 97 in West Kelowna and between Kelowna and Vernon.
“I hope similar placements of these life-saving barriers can be installed south of Peachland to Penticton,” the MLA concluded.
Hours after the petition was tabled, the Transportation Ministry said in a statement that an engineering team “is currently undertaking an analysis to see if further investigation into median barrier on this corridor is warranted.
“Once the investigation and engineering analysis are completed this spring, the ministry will identify next steps.”
Factors used to assess the feasibility of a median barrier include road geometry and design, road surface condition, site visibility, number of lanes, proximity to intersections, lighting, traffic speeds, traffic volumes and safety performance.
The stretch of highway in question has seen many accidents over the years.
Perhaps the most serious was in June 2011, when an Oliver man was killed, and nine students from Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton as well as former Olympic swimmer Elaine Tanner and her husband were injured in a three-vehicle crash that started with a car colliding head-on with a school bus.
