Ice will be in at all five arenas in Penticton and Summerland by mid-July, as pandemic-related health restrictions continue easing in B.C.
Earlier this month, the South Okanagan Events Centre and attached OHS Training Rink reopened for exclusive rental by the Okanagan Hockey Group to allow approximately 160 student-athletes in its academy program to go one the ice in small groups to wrap up their season, which ended abruptly in March during league championships.
And once July rolls around, OHG will also take over Memorial Arena, giving it three ice surfaces for its annual summer hockey camps.
“We have been very pleased with the first few weeks of operation and look forward to continuing the operation into the summer period,” OHG president Andy Oakes said in an email Wednesday.
“The safety protocols that have been put in place have been very well-received and adhered to by the student-athletes, parents and staff, which allows for a safe environment for everyone involved.”
The city’s fourth rink, McLaren Arena, is slated to open July 6.
“We have the same bookings as we’ve had in previous years with Glengarry Skating Club being one of our primary rentals for the summer. We also have private rentals for skating and hockey camps,” Bregje Kozak, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said in an email Wednesday.
Kozak noted all user groups are required to follow health guidelines issued by the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association, ViaSport and their respective provincial bodies.
Summerland council, which voted this week to reopen its arena for rentals as of July 13, was told the standard for hockey groups increased June 19 from a maximum of 12 players and two coaches on the ice at one time to 20 players and five coaches.
“In this phase that we’re in now, they cannot do any games, they cannot do any contract drills… but as we move to Phase 3 of the B.C. Restart Plan, they can start introducing modified game play and some slow introduction of contact activities,” recreation manager Lori Mullen told council.
“But, at this point, they have to base their plans on just doing drills.”
Arenas provide an important source of revenue for the local governments that operate them.
Summerland already has ice booked for July and August that could produce net revenue of $18,000, according to Mullin. She estimated that could jump to $30,000 if there are no hiccups and additional bookings arrive, while if 25% of bookings cancel and costs rise, the district would probably break even.
Meanwhile, the Oliver Arena won’t have ice until September at the earliest, although that’s in keeping with the usual summer closure schedule, while plans are in the works to possibly reopen Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos later this summer.