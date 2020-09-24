Applications for grants-in-aid are now being accepted by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The program typically receives 50 to 60 requests per year, but few are approved. In 2020, the board issued just two: $30,000 for the South Okanagan Community Foundation and $800 for Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team.
(By contrast, the City of Penticton approved about half of the $1-million worth of grant requests it received for 2020.)
Those who want to try the RDOS for 2021 must submit their applications by Oct. 30, and may be invited to make a presentation to the board Nov. 12. Eligible applicants include cultural, charitable, sporting, recreational or service activities that benefit the regional district.
Each director of the nine rural electoral areas also has a pot of money for area-specific grants.
For more information, visit www.rdos.bc.ca.