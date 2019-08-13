Building permit values were down by half in Penticton last month.
City staff issued permits for work valued at $6.9 million in July, down from $13.9 million in the year-ago period.
The biggest dive was in the multi-family category, which plummeted from $4.3 million to $236,000. That led to just 16 new residential units being permitted, down from 36.
Year to date, however, the city’s construction sector is still ahead of 2018 in value.
The city has issued 451 permits for work valued at $118.3 million so far in 2019, versus 627 permits worth $103 million in the year-ago period.
