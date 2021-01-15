A second virtual town-hall meeting has been scheduled to discuss the potential public acquisition of Sickle Point, after the first attempt was cut short due to technical issues.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is seeking public assent to borrow up to $3.5 million for the purchase of the 4.8-acre property on Skaha Lake.
The site had been the decades-long focus of controversial plans for residential development, but is now being sold out of foreclosure.
The RDOS, which already has a conditional agreement to purchase the property for $2.5 million, is using the alternate approval process to obtain public assent, meaning if 10% of Kaleden voters register opposition to the borrowing by Feb. 8, a full referendum will be required to proceed.
A community group has been leading the drive to have the RDOS purchase the site for conservation purposes. As of this week, the group had raised approximately $280,000 towards the purchase, plus applied for a $450,000 grant from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund.
Wednesday night’s meeting was halted by an “external technical issue,” the RDOS said in a release announcing the new event set for Jan. 27, 7 p.m. For details, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.