One of Penticton’s most successful and beloved businesswomen has died.
Rose Moscarda passed away Tuesday evening following a short illness, her children announced on social media this morning.
Moscarda owned Get a Headstart @ Body & Sol Spa and Salon in Penticton and was located at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre for 33 years before moving to its present location at 2601 Skaha Lake Road in 2011. The business grew substantially over the years and she had upwards of 20 full-time employees.
Additionally, she previously worked as a florist and a makeup artist.
As hair stylist, she cut the hair of both B.C. Premier Bill Vander Zalm and famed businessman Jimmy Pattison at a charity events.
In the community, she was a former chair and committee member of the Penticton Blossom Festival. She was previously active with the Elvis Festival committee and with the Penticton Regional Hospital auxiliary.
“Rose was one of the most caring and loving humans you could ever meet,” said former Penticton mayor Mike Pearce, a personal friend of more than 20 years. "This is a very sad day for the community."
Over the years, she won several civic and community awards. A recent accolade that was to be bestowed on her, she declined, only because she wanted the honour to go to somebody younger.
Born in North Bay, Ont., on April 1, 1939, she moved to Penticton in 1972.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton first met her at Cherry Lane as his family was also a mall tenant.
"Rose was a very astute businessperson and well respected by everyone," Ashton said. "What I will remember most about Rose is that she was an exceptionally kind and nice person."
Moscarda was the mother of five children with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with another on the way. She spearheaded a group of friends affectionately known as "The Golden Girls," which met monthly. She loved country music with Blake Sheldon, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban being among her favourites and her garden parties often had a country theme.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held.
Memorial donations can be sent to a charity of choice. Her favourite charities included World Hunger, transition house, cancer and the BC SPCA.