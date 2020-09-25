Under heavy fire in cross-examination Friday, the man accused of a 2018 sexual assault at a Penticton motel admitted his relationship with the complainant was difficult, but denied hurting the woman.
Darren Robert Webb, 53, is charged with aggravated sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident Aug. 24, 2018, at the Pass Motor Inn. The complainant can’t be identified due to a routine publication.
Webb testified he and the complainant had been engaged since 2009 and moved around a lot until finding a room at the Pass Motor Inn.
Text messages filed as evidence showed that in the hours leading up to the incident, the two had been arguing about money and her telling a friend she wanted to travel and date other men.
“You’re telling me you weren’t angry you’re fiancée was going around telling people she wanted to date other people?” Crown prosecutor Nashina Devji asked Webb.
“I’m saying I wanted to have a conversation to her about it,” replied Webb.
Webb said the argument continued in person at the motel, until the complainant finally agreed to move to Kelowna together.
After that, he continued, the complainant began performing oral sex on him at his request, which he claimed he ended after five minutes because she “wasn’t into it.”
The complainant in her earlier testimony denied being engaged to Webb and characterized their relationship as non-sexual.
She described Webb trying to choke and gag her with a towel, and trying to force vaginal and anal intercourse.
A doctor who later examined the complainant described her vaginal injuries as “severe” and akin to what some women experience in child birth. The complainant also had bruises and abrasions on her face, arms and legs that the doctor said were consistent with an assault.
The trial, which is being heard by judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court, is set to continue at a later date yet to be determined.