TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27
• From Arlingotn, Texas, World Series, Game 6, Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m. (PT), FOX
• Ghost Life presents “Haunted House” at SS Sicamous Heritage Park, 1-7 p.m. kid friendly, 7:30-11 p.m., all ages, must wear mask and obey all social distancing, $12 (adults), $8 kids, cash only, on daily Oct. 24 - 31 (Family Day is Wednesday, $30)
• Kelowna Actors Studio presents “Gore & Guts Galore! Evil Dead,” a musical, until Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., 1379 Ellis St., Kelowna, tickets: kelownatickets.com/online/article/EvilDead2020
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “To Talk With Others,” plus other displays, Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays), 11-4 p.m. (weekends), runs until Nov. 7., 199 Marina Way
• “United in Art,” a new exhibition in partnership between the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health’s Unity House, works can be viewed online: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum and Archives: “Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra,” also: “A history of Scouting in the South Okanagan,” Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m., 785 Main Street
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “100% Wolf,” (rated: G); “The Empty Man,” (14-A); “Halloween,” (1978 version, 18-A); “Hocus Pocus,” (1993, G): “Honest Thief,” (PG); “Monsters Inc. (2001, G); “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” (1991, PG): “On the Rocks,” (PG); “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G); “Tenent,” (PG); “The War With Grandpa,” (G), safe social distancing, for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28
• From Arlingotn, Texas, World Series, Game 7, (if necessary), Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay, 5:09 p.m. (PT), FOX
• Fraternal Order of Eagles present fish-and-chips, prepared by Cindi, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, liver and onions, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29
• Penticton Elks Lodge, burger and fries, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; wings or poutine, 4-6 p.m.
• Ari Neufeld performs at Time Winery, 7 p.m., advanced ticketing encouraged, to purchase: timewinery.com/events
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30
• Legion Branch 40, 257 Brunswick Street, fish & chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register in advance online at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or by phone at: 250-487-7455,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd., prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, reservations highly recommended, call 250-770-0576
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD or rent from Sundance Video, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31
• Halloween
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive, final market of 2020 season
• “Boodoos” Haunted Adventure at Hoodoos Adventures, 131 Ellis Street, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., features spooky rock climbing and other Halloween-themed activities, $15, costumes and masks mandatory, reservations recommended: hoodooadventures.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., followed by Halloween surprise featuring live music with The Shindigger
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1
• Today is November 1, the first day of November and 306th day of 2020.
• Daylight Savings Time ends, turn back your clock one hour at 2 a.m.
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness and support.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Penticton Wholesale Club, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
--
Help us rebuild the community calendar. Email point-form details of your event, a minimum of five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca