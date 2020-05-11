It’s not the news frazzled parents were hoping for: Playgrounds will probably be among the last public amenities to reopen, says a safety official who is helping lead Penticton’s restart.
Larry Watkinson, who serves as Penticton fire chief and deputy director of the city’s emergency operations centre, said in a phone interview Monday playgrounds will be on the “back end” of the reopening list as COVID-19-related restrictions are loosened.
“There are so many touch surfaces (at playgrounds) and we can’t control that,” said Watkinson.
However, he hinted at some good new to come later this week for the racquet sports community – “as long as there are no major changes between now and then.”
City council last week ordered the EOC, which was set up to steer Penticton through the COVID-19 crisis, to analyze the potential for reopening tennis courts and the Penticton Farmers’ Market.
Watkinson said the farmers’ market is still being assessed, but whatever comes out of it won’t be the same crowded street setup as in past years.
“We’re certainly willing to be supportive of (the market). It’s just: How do you control that risk?” said Watkinson.
“The market that we know in Penticton is simply not going to exist this year. You cannot control that kind of gathering.”
Watkinson said the farmers’ market is being run through the same kind of risk analysis as every other public amenity, ranging from sports fields to the South Okanagan Events Centre, to determine when they may reopen.
The analyses, which look at things like exposure control plans, are being prepared in co-operation with user groups, and reopenings are planned in four phases between now and September in harmony with the larger Restart BC strategy.
“It really kind of models what the provincial health officer is outlining. We’re trying to take those low-risk activities and provide them back to the community,” said Watkinson.
The chief praised city residents in general for following health orders and precautions, which has reduced the overall risk to the community, even though the threat of COVID-19 remains.
“I think as long as we maintain that kind of awareness – social distancing, staying out of people’s bubbles – we can start reopening facilities,” said Watkinson, who reminded people to wash their hands frequently, stay two metres apart, cough into their elbows and stay home if their sick.
“If people start abusing (reopened facilities) and congregating there and not following the rules, then we’ll have to revert back to closures.”
The city has created a special webpage where residents can get more information about local reopening plans at www.penticton.ca/restart.
“These next couple of weeks will be a crucial time for Penticton and it’s important to abide by these (health) guidelines,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release Monday announcing the online resource.
“We need to continue to make progress on ending the spread of COVID-19, allowing us to fully shift our attention to restarting Penticton.”