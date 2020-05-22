Efforts to protect transient agricultural workers at a campground near Oliver have received a $60,000 vote of confidence from the B.C. government.
The money will allow the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to continue co-ordinating COVID-19 safety precautions at Loose Bay Campground.
It will help cover costs associated with hiring an RDOS COVID-19 coordinator, cleaning and hygiene measures, as well as printing educational materials and signage.
“Domestic temporary workers are a designated essential service and they are a crucial and appreciated resource in maintaining part of the food supply system,” RDOS chairwoman Karla Kozakevich said in a press release Friday.
“Providing seasonal accommodations at Loose Bay Campground helps agricultural workers remain safe and available for service.”
All new residents at Loose Bay Campground and visitors, such as farmers looking to hire temporary workers, are greeted by the RDOS COVID-19 coordinator for the site and are then required to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment before entering the camp. It’s also required for anyone who has been away from the camp for more than 24 hours.
Campers are also provided with a site orientation and discussion about COVID-19 prevention, including physical distancing. A copy of the orientation is provided in English and French.
Loose Bay was run by a non-profit society in recent years, but the group dissolved April 27 as a result of complexities association with meeting health guidelines, so the RDOS, which holds tenure on the site, stepped in out of concern for the campers and broader agricultural industry.