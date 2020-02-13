The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
10:08 a.m. Tillar Road, Naramata. First medical response.
10:50 a.m. Waterloo Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:36 p.m. Dale Meadows Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:10 p.m. Dale Meadows Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
5:56 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.
6:38 p.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. First medical response.
7:27 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.
8:33 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Alarm.
11:56 p.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
Thursday
1 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
5:42 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
