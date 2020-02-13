The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

10:08 a.m. Tillar Road, Naramata. First medical response.

10:50 a.m. Waterloo Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

1:36 p.m. Dale Meadows Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:10 p.m. Dale Meadows Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.

5:56 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.

6:38 p.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. First medical response.

7:27 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.

8:33 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Alarm.

11:56 p.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

Thursday

1 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

5:42 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.