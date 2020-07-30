Summer’s second long weekend must be observed in a safer way than the first if B.C. is to avoid another surge in COVID-19 infections, provincial officials say.
People must maintain their physical distance from those outside their personal bubbles and avoid gathering with strangers in social settings, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
Violation of those rules — particularly at parties in Kelowna around the Canada Day holiday — were responsible for a significant rise in infections, Henry said.
“Let’s make this long weekend a different one than what we saw in early July,” Henry said during the province’s daily update on the pandemic.
“Whether you are 15, 25, or 55, celebrate our incredible province by socializing safely. The actions you take do make a difference and we have seen that in the last few weeks,” Henry said.
After weeks of declining virus infection numbers, the pattern changed in early July with case counts rising once again.
“Much of this surge can be connected to Canada Day activities in and around the Central Okanagan and particularly in the city of Kelowna,” Henry said. “What we saw is that when our groups are too big and we have too many people outside of our household bubble getting together . . . we know that the potential for the virus to spread increases.” Health Minister Adrian Dix
underscored the need for a safer observance of the BC Day long weekend by suggesting some alternate meanings of the abbreviation BC — Battle Covid, Break the Chain, and Bend the Curve.
“That would be a BC Day weekend to remember,” Dix said.
Although health officials said Wednesday that the number of active COVID-19 cases across Kelowna would be released on Thursday, neither Henry or Dix made any such reference during the briefing.
Twenty-nine new cases province-wide were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total to 3,591 since the onset of the pandemic.
The Kelowna community exposure, traced mainly to large parties at two city resort properties, was said earlier by Interior Health to have been linked to 78 COVID-19 infections.
Dr. Silvina Mema, a medical health officer with Interior Health, wrote in an email this week that number has now climbed by at least 50.
As well, more than 1,000 people across B.C. have been told to self-isolate because of their potential direct exposure to those who have caught COVID-19 because of the Kelowna parties.