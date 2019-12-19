A party set for this Saturday night at Slackwater Brewery will help out those in need at Monday Night Dinners in Nanaimo Square.
The event, dubbed Hail Santa III, is being organized by local band The Heatscore.
“It’s just about helping people, that’s all we really want to do. Especially the less fortunate, and those who don’t have the resources to get through in the winter time,” said bass player Jordan Fraser
“A hot meal is a hot meal, everybody deserves that.”
The music starts at 8 p.m. and admission is by donation. Fraser hopes those who attend will bring a non-perishable food or warm winter clothing item, or cash, for donation.
“All we care about is getting food into these people’s bellies,” he said.
The Heatscore will be joined by High Horse, Yarrows and other guests.
Monday Night Dinner organizer Kristine Shepherd said she was blown away by the first Hail Santa event last year.
“It was awesome, I was so excited. I didn’t imagine it was going to be as big as it was,” she said.
“It was a packed house.”
Shepherd explained the donations will be given out Monday evening at the free dinner, with cash used to pay for meal supplies or winter items such as sleeping bags.
“I like to give them little Christmas bags that have stuff they kind of need and few things that they want – because it’s Christmas,” she said.
