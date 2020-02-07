Penticton residents in the Evergreen Drive area are advised not to panic if they see smoke in the next couple of months.
A burn permit has been issued to Bluff at Skaha GP Inc. “for the purpose of disposing of vegetation material that was cleared in 2019,” according to a press release from the city on Friday.
“The issuing of this permit will enable this new development to meet the requirements and eventual certification of Fire Smart Canada”, said Penticton fire prevention officer, Cpt. Mike Richards.
“The Fire Smart Canada Community Recognition Program is designed to limit and mitigate the risk of a wildfire spreading to the development. The Bluffs at Skaha Development has fully cooperated with these conditions and is committed to building a Fire Smart Community.”
Burning is expected to occur now until Apr. 15.
