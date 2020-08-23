With 3,700 homes under evacuation alert due to the Christie Mountain wildfire, tourists will not be displaced from their hotel rooms, the mayor and CAO said earlier today.
"Should the evacuation alert become an order — we don't anticipate that — at any point the city would first declare a state of local emergency which gives us the power to free up the hotel space. Right now, there are more than 1,000 hotel rooms being used within the valley for evacuees," chief administrative officer Donny van Dyk said at a noon-hour press briefing, Sunday.
Responding to public criticism that the city hasn't done enough to secure space, Mayor John Vassilaki said he won't be a "heavy-handed mayor."
"Tourists have the right to be here," the mayor said. "There have been other times when we've had fires over the years and we've never asked people to leave. They have no other place to go and they've been locked up in their homes for the last two or three months and they can come and enjoy themselves here as usual."
Vassilaki, whose own home is in the evacuation alert area, said "the stress level of citizens in Penticton is down tenfold," crediting the work of firefighters.
Fire chief Larry Watkinson said today it's "unlikely" the evacuation order will be lifted tonight (Sunday, Aug. 22). Firefighters remain on the ground and in the air.
"Until I'm satisfied that we've met the objectives and established lines that really do control those measures from those ember transplants — and Fire Smarted them to the point of where we can allow residents back in — is when we will decide," Watkinson said.
The chief said the threat to businesses and homes is "pretty limited" at the moment.
But, he encourages residents to remain vigilant at all times.