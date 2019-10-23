A fashion show like no other will be taking over the Penticton Lakeside Resort next month, celebrating a night of diversity and the power of inclusion.
Hosted by the Dragonfly Pond Family Society, the Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show on Nov. 28 will feature a dance show from the Okanagan Inclusion youth group before children of all ages, disabilities and complex care needs hit the catwalk.
Each child participating in the fashion show will walk to a song of their own choosing, giving the audience the chance to learn more about them during their moment in the spotlight.
A cocktail reception with cash bar will be in full swing from 6-7 p.m. before the show starts at 7.
Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at Eventbrite, by etransfer to dragonfly@vip.net, or by phone at 250-490-3305.
Raffle tickets will be on sale with first prize being a pair of WestJet tickets, second place a helicopter tour with HNZ Topflight and third prize a large kitchen basket from Alana Beecroft Realty. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25, and can be purchased by contacting dragonfly@vip.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.