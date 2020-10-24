A drive to Vancouver could be treacherous this morning with snowfall accumulations of up to 20 cm expected on both the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla.
A snowfall advisory for both routes has been issued by Environment Canada.
“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada says in the warning.
“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” it says.
In Kelowna, snowfall accumulations of between five and 10 cm were expected Friday. The snow was to end at midnight. Normally, less than one centimetre of snow falls in Kelowna in October.
Saturday’s forecast is for a cloudy start then brightening in the afternoon. Highs will be plus one but, with the wind chill, the temperature will feel like –12 C.
Overnight low for Saturday is forecast to be –9 C. Conditions improve slightly on Sunday and Monday, with highs a few degrees above zero.
By Tuesday, highs should rebound to the seasonal norm of about 10 C.