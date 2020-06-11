With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through the first half of the weekend, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is advising people to prepare for trouble.
“Spring freshet and intense weather systems can destabilize soil and rock, causing mudslides, landslides and rock slides which are unpredictable. Please stay alert near or around waterways and slopes due to the potential for sudden changes in conditions,” the RDOS emergency operations centre said in a press release Thursday.
“Now is an opportunity for property owners in vulnerable areas, on or near floodplains, or those who have experienced spring flooding, flash floods, or wind impacts in the past, to be ready.”
The release goes on to note property owners are responsible for protecting their own properties, while government agencies focus on a broader response during emergencies.
The warning came just hours after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan. Thunderstorms are in the forecast through Friday, followed by periods of rain on Saturday and a return to sunshine on Sunday.