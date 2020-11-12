A 49-year-old Penticton man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail and three years probation for possession of child pornography.
Kenneth Daniel Large entered a guilty plea in September to possessing nearly 27,000 images and videos of child pornography. Victims in the videos were both boys and girls, some as young as six. Many of the images were extremely graphic.
His sentence was announced Thursday in a detailed decision that was released online.
Large’s arrest was triggered by a tip to RCMP in August 2018 from blog website Tumblr, which reported one of its users had uploaded child pornography.
The user account was eventually tracked to Penticton, and police in October 2018
executed a search warrant at Large’s home. Officers confiscated computers, tablets, discs, USB sticks and other electronic equipment.
All told, the devices contained a total of 26,366 images and 424 videos classified as child pornography.
Large’s lawyer James Pennington requested house arrest, noting his client’s lack of a prior criminal record, early guilty plea, initiation of counselling, an assessment that he’s a low-to-moderate risk to reoffend, and collateral consequences like publicity in suggesting a two-year sentence of house arrest.
Large was employed as a chef, but was dismissed from his job when his legal issues became public.
He was sexually abused as a child by an extended family member and a neighbour and had a distant relationship with his father.
Judge Greg Koturbash said he didn’t believe Large qualified as an “exceptional circumstance” — which is rare — but felt the two-year sentence recommended by Crown was too harsh.
“The downloading, sharing and production of these images and videos is a pervasive social problem that affects the global community and its children. Each time an image is viewed, the child is victimized,” Koturbash wrote in his sentencing.
There is no evidence Large has ever abused a child. He was also not involved or responsible for producing any of the images and videos in his collection.
Upon his release, Large must keep the peace, report to a probation officer and he may not attend a public park, swimming area, theatre or community centre where persons under the age of 16 are present.
He must also attend mandatory counselling sessions and will have strict restrictions placed on his internet use.