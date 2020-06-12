BC Transit is refusing to release ridership data for transportation systems in Vernon and Penticton covering the darkest two months of the COVID-19 lockdown.
“For the Vernon and South Okanagan-Similkameen transit systems, the collected data represents a much smaller sample size and higher margin of error, so we’re not able to provide that information,” the Crown corporation said in a statement.
A spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for clarification about the problem with raw data.
The agency did supply the year-over-year percentage decreases for Kelowna ridership, but not the raw numbers. It says ridership in Kelowna was off 71% in April 2020 versus April 2019, and down 62% in May 2020 versus May 2019.
“During the pandemic, we have seen a decrease in boarding of approximately 60 to 80 per cent in most BC Transit systems across the province,” the statement said.