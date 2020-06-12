All aboard!

Riders hop on bus to Kelowna from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton.

 Herald file photo

BC Transit is refusing to release ridership data for transportation systems in Vernon and Penticton covering the darkest two months of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“For the Vernon and South Okanagan-Similkameen transit systems, the collected data represents a much smaller sample size and higher margin of error, so we’re not able to provide that information,” the Crown corporation said in a statement.

A spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for clarification about the problem with raw data.

The agency did supply the year-over-year percentage decreases for Kelowna ridership, but not the raw numbers. It says ridership in Kelowna was off 71% in April 2020 versus April 2019, and down 62% in May 2020 versus May 2019.

“During the pandemic, we have seen a decrease in boarding of approximately 60 to 80 per cent in most BC Transit systems across the province,” the statement said.