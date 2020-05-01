A downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations across B.C. and in the region served by Interior Health began in early April and continued throughout the month.
Eighty-two British Columbians are now being treated for the disease, down from a peak of 149 on April 6.
Of the hospitalizations, 30 people are in critical or intensive care units. In early April, that number was 72.
There are now four people being treated for COVID-19 in Interior Health hospitals, compared to 13 in early April.
“There is a continuing trend that’s positive in both critical care and in hospitals in B.C.,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday during the government’s daily COVID-19 update.
Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, bringing the B.C. total to 2,112. Of those, 170 are in Interior Health’s region.
Two more people have died from the disease, making the toll 111.
But with signs that the spread of the disease is slowing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said rules on physical distancing will likely be modified soon so people can spend some time with friends rather than remain exclusively with members of their own household.
“As we move into the next phase of this, we need to consider, each of us and our own family, how we want to, and how we can, expand our circles but do it in a way that is safe,” she said.
“We need to be thoughtful about it because the more groups and people that we have connections with, the more chances are that we might transmit this virus, so we need to be careful about our own situation,” she said.
“It may be fine for young people who are by themselves, for example, to connect then with other small groups of friends. We’re not going to have large groups gathering together, we’re not going to be having indoor parties in this coming summer.”
During the briefing, Dix also provided an update on an evolving plan to restrict B.C. health care employees to working in only one long-term care, acute care, private hospital or other care centre in B.C.
There are about 45,000 employees at such facilities, and 7,350 of them had multiple jobs.
The so-called single site measure, announced several weeks ago, is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the chance an infected but asymptomatic health-care worker introduces the disease to all the facilities where she or he works.
There are 545 care facilities covered by the single site order. Of those, 276 (including 43 in the Interior Health region) have completed their plans for staffing their complexes with a set roster of employees.