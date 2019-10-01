A Canadian man with ties to the Okanagan has died in a parachute accident in Tanzania, where he was taking part in an event that sees participants paraglide off the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.
A tweet by Tanzania Parks, the agency that manages the African nation’s 16 national parks, says tourist Justin Kyllo, 51, died Saturday morning after an accident on the mountain at Stella Point.
Kyllo was the owner of Smoke and Bones BBQ, a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver, which posted on Facebook earlier this month that Kyllo and his wife, Cheryl, would be taking part in the annual Wings of Kilimanjaro charity event.
Smoke and Bones was also a regular at Rotary Ribfest events in Penticton and Kelowna.
