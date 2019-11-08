The Blind Melon, Soul Asylum and Bif Naked show, slated to take place at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre, has been cancelled.
Few details have been provided as to the reason for the Canadian tour cancellation, with a press release stating the show will not go on due to “unforeseen circumstances.” An announcement was made earlier this week.
Pre-sale ticket purchases will be automatically refunded to the credit card used, beginning today.
Credit card refunds can take up to five to 10 business days to post.
If a credit card refund has not been completed by Nov. 18, please contact the Valley First Box Office at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.