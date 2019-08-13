T’is the season.
The Okanagan Fall Hunting & Outdoor Show takes over the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre this coming weekend.
Companies like Suzuki, International Barrels and Western RV will have new products to show off, while visitors can also take part in educational seminars from industry leaders such as Dean Trumbley, host of Bushnell's “Trigger Effect” TV show.
For a full list of seminars and exhibitors, visit www.okanaganfallhuntingshow.com.
The show runs Friday, 1-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are available at the South Okanagan Events Center box office or at www.valleyfirsttix.com.
Admission is $10 for adults and seniors, $7 for youth, $25 for a family of four, or $25 for a weekend pass.
