Booze is expected to continue flowing this summer at some Penticton parks and beaches under the terms of a pilot project meant to give local businesses a boost.
City council at its meeting Tuesday is slated to receive a recommendation from staff to carry on with the program, which kicked off June 3 and allows adults to consume alcohol in designated parks and beaches along most of the Okanagan Lake waterfront.
“The pilot received enough support from the community to recommend continuing the implementation of this bylaw,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said in a press release Friday.
“If council agrees with the recommendation, the city will continue to consult with groups who may be affected and look at making any additional adjustments as part of a final review this fall.”
Laven said online surveys showed 71% of respondents were in support of continuing the trial.
“RCMP and bylaw reported a few incidents but indicated the types of calls received are not uncommon and may or may not be associated with the pilot project,” he added.
“Parks staff monitored the parks for changes in waste and damage to amenities. No additional need for maintenance or care in the pilot locations or changes to waste and recycling were observed.”
Coun. Campbell Watt proposed the idea as a way to get residents out of their homes and increase traffic for local alcohol manufacturers.
Under terms of the program, booze is permitted from noon to 8 p.m. each day in any of the parks or beaches along the lake from Power Street east through Marina Way beach.