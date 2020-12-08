Air Canada is grounding service to Penticton early next year, the company announced Tuesday.
“Beginning Jan. 11 we are suspending until further notice all passenger operations to Penticton in response to the very low demand arising from COVID-19 and ongoing travel restrictions,” the airline said in a statement Tuesday.
“It is increasingly difficult to continue to operate in this challenging environment, without specific financial support from governments, and with continued 14-day quarantines restrictions for all travellers entering Canada. Air Canada is still carrying less than 8% of its normal passenger volumes due to factors beyond our control and with no horizon for recovery.
“This decision was not taken lightly, and we regret the significant impact on the affected communities.”
It’s unclear what, if any, other routes the company is grounding, although the Atlantic Canada Airports Association announced separately Tuesday that Air Canada is suspending six services in that region.
MP Dan Albas said in a statement Air Canada’s decision to fly away from Penticton “will leave a devastating impact on the South Okanagan and the loss of jobs falls squarely on the shoulders of Justin Trudeau.”
“The Liberals failed to provide certainty on rapid tests and vaccines, two key aspects in the fight against COVID-19,” said Albas, the Conservative representative for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
“Conservatives will continue to advocate for the certainty, clarity, and competence that airline workers and those who rely on the aviation sector deserve from their government.”
Air Canada suspended service to Penticton for five months earlier this year, before resuming in late August with four flights to Vancouver per week.
WestJet, which is running five flights to Calgary in each of the next two weeks, will be left as Penticton’s only commercial carrier.
The loss of service comes amid the City of Penticton’s attempt to hit reset on airport marketing, by emphasizing its inherent advantages, such as $3-a-day parking and $11-million worth of recent renovations, and the need for people to use its services so they don’t lose them.
