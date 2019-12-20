Penticton Indian Band members will go to the polls Jan. 30.
Fifteen names have been thrown into the hat for five vacant councillor positions after a secret-ballot vote last week favoured a new byelection.
Voters will have their choice to elect any of the following:
- Julia Barber
- Jonah Cramer
- Kevin Gabriel
- Lesley Gabriel
- Carlene George
- Lavern Jack
- Victoria Jaenig
- Dolly Kruger
- Fred Kruger
- Vivian Lezard
- Joan Phillip
- Inez Pierre
- Charlene Roberds
- Laurie Wilson (Cerenzie)
- Joshua Wilson
Votes can be casted at the PIB Band Hall, 265 Green Mountain Rd., from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those who wish to vote by mail are encouraged to contact electoral officer Marcus Hadley to request a mail-in ballot package.
The byelection follows a wave of resignations in 2016. The remaining members of band council called the Nov. 22, 2017, byelection to fill five empty seats. Elected were Kyle Windwalker Alec, Frederick Kruger, Ernest Jack, Joan Philip and Inez Pierre. Alec has since stepped down.
But PIB member Jacqueline McPherson alleged there were multiple breaches of the band’s custom election code, beginning with council firing longtime electoral officer Valerie Baptiste and hiring an independent, third-party electoral officer.
With other complaints, including allegations the nomination meeting was conducted improperly, some ballots were sent out with candidates not listed alphabetically and proper measures were not taken to locate off-reserve members, McPherson later appealed the election. That appeal was approved by a federal judge last summer.
