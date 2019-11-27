Two dedicated community volunteers have been elected to lead local organizations working to better the lives of area seniors.
Mignonne Wood has been elected president of the 1,000-plus member Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre Society, replacing retiring president Don Wilson, who served for five years in the role.
Wood is joined on the executive by first vice-president Joy Thompson, second vice-president Karl Crosby and treasurer Joan Willis. Directors are John Archer, Rebecca Manten, Tina Begg, Vi Brown and Liz Hanse. Several positions on the executive have yet to be filled.
Earlier this fall, Elmie Saaltink was re-elected chair of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society Board. She is joined on the executive by vice-president Sue Premack, secretary/treasurer Wendy Stewart and directors Barbara Alexander, Laura Turnbull and Alice Unruh.
Every week, the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre typically offers more than 40 activities and services at its facility at 2965 South Main St., Penticton.
The South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society operates the Out and About and Cooking up Connections programs, information and referral services and they co-deliver, with OneSky Community Resources, the Better at Home Program.
Since 2013, close to 520 seniors have used Better at Home services, which give seniors help with day-to-day tasks. Agency stats show 41% of clients are over 85 years of age, 71% live alone, 79% are women and 70% are considered low-income.
Last year, representatives from the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre Society, South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society and OneSky Community Resources formed the Penticton Seniors Community Action Committee, which developed and staged Penticton’s inaugural and highly successful Penticton Seniors Week in June 2019.
The group is already securing speakers and planning events for Penticton Seniors Week during the first week of June 2020.
In addition, representatives are working with other community organizations to identify opportunities and develop and expand offerings and services for area seniors.
