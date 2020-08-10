Kerri Milton has once again made an early court appearance.
Court records show Milton, who is charged with fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in connection with her time as executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association, appeared Aug. 7 in provincial court in Penticton and had the case adjourned to Sept. 9.
She was originally set to appear Aug. 12, but court records don’t indicate why the hearing was advanced by a week.
Milton had a July hearing bumped up a week, too.
Court records show Milton is expect to elect a mode of trial Sept. 9.
Milton was charged June 11 with the two offences, which are alleged to have occurred in 2014. She left the DPA in July 2016 to become the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton’s DPA successor, Lynn Allin, announced the group had discovered some financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which had already been turned over to the RCMP.