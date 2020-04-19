Drugs, weapons and suspected stolen property were seized from a downtown Kelowna residence on Thursday.
Kelowna Mounties raided a home in the 700 block of Morrison Avenue as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.
“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.
“Our officers seized a variety of weapons and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles and electronics believed to be recovered stolen property.”
Seven people were taken into custody and later released without charges, pending further investigation. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.