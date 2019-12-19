It’s becoming increasingly likely that taxpayers will be stuck with at least part of the bill to clean up a massive pile of waste that was placed on the Penticton Indian Reserve by a company that has now gone belly up.
The site on Green Mountain Road belongs to locatee owner Adam Eneas, who had leased it to Appleton Waste, which declared insolvency in April.
On behalf of Eneas, the Penticton Indian Band in October asked the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to accept the material, which is mostly demolition waste, at the Campbell Mountain Landfill at a reduced cost.
RDOS directors balked and requested Eneas make the request in person and provide details of his relationship with Appleton. Instead, he sent PIB chief financial officer Brian Cooper to appear on his behalf at a committee meeting Thursday.
Cooper told directors the dump site is under the jurisdiction of Indigenous Services Canada, which has already dispatched staff to assess the situation.
“I would suggest that’s where most of the responsibility would lie in the financial accountability,” said Cooper.
Also speaking on behalf of Eneas was Eric Mide, general manager of local waste hauler EZ Bins.
Mide said he’s so worried about the damage to his industry’s reputation caused by the situation that he’s come up with a proposal to deal with the debris, which he pegs at 2,500 tonnes, half of what RDSO staff estimated.
Of that 2,500 tonnes, he estimates about 25% is clean wood that could be burned on site, while another 10% is metal that could be recycled. That leaves about 1,800 tonnes that would need to be trucked to Campbell Mountain.
Mide is suggesting that material be billed at $220 per tonne, twice the normal rate for clean demolition waste, but well under the $700 per tonne that it would normally cost to dump debris that may contain hazardous materials like lead and asbestos.
If his numbers are correct and the proposal is accepted, it would amount to an $864,000 break for Eneas.
“All of these products (in the piles) came from RDOS and City of Penticton landowners,” added Mide, “so I think a little bit of onus needs to be brought on us.”
That notion didn’t sit well with Karla Kozakevich, RDOS chairwoman and director for Area E (Naramata).
“Those materials should have made their way to the landfill. Those citizens did pay Appleton Waste to take it away,” she said.
Kozakevich also expressed concern the case could set a precedent “that we’re going to clean up the messes left behind by failed businesses.”
Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki was miffed Eneas himself didn’t show up to ask for help.
“He wants us and our taxpayers to pay for a lot of the cost of taking this to the landfill, and he’s not willing to give us any information as to how this happened, how much money he’s making off of it,” said Vassilaki, also an RDOS director.
“To me, I don’t even know why we’re discussing this if the owner is not even willing to come forward and tell us what we want to know.”
RDOS directors accepted the presentations from Cooper and Mide for information only, but expressed a willingness to revisit the matter once a more solid financial proposal is ready.
