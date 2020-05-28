After donating more than $102,000 to charities across the region, 100 Men Who Care – Penticton has had to postpone its quarterly events.
The gatherings see participants put up $100 each, then listen to speeches from three local charitable organization to decide who gets the money: one group gets 80%, while the balance is split between the other two.
The next such event was scheduled for later this month, but has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
100 Men is now urging members to donate to the Emergency Community Support Fund set up by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen to support local charities in need,
“Like so many businesses, the charities that serve the people of the region also feel the economic impact of the pandemic,” the group said in a press release.
“The demand for their services is greater than ever and many charities rely upon donations to keep running and providing much-needed service to the people in our communities.”
For more information, visit www.100menpenticton.com.