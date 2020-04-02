Inmates at the Okanagan Correctional Centre were told Thursday someone at the 378-cell facility had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a lawyer who represents some of the prisoners there.
James Pennington said one of his clients called him from the jail just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday to say prisoners had just been informed about the positive test.
“He further said the inmates were going to be briefed later (in the) morning with respect to procedures to be followed in the institution,” Pennington said in an email.
“Virus likely brought into the jail by staff member as all inmate visits had been cancelled some time ago.”
BC Corrections didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while the union that represents jail guards wouldn’t confirm or deny the report.
Pennington, a veteran criminal defence lawyer, said the time has come for prison authorities to start releasing non-violent-offenders to reduce inmate numbers and protect public health.
“I think it is something they will need to consider simply out of sheer necessity. Most inmates are double-bunked, which makes physical distancing impossible,” said Pennington.
“Keeping the inmate population at current levels will turn the institutions into giant incubators endangering not only the inmates but also staff and their families and, of course, the greater communities – which includes you and I.”
Bill Blair, the federal minister of public safety earlier this week asked both the Correctional Service of Canada and the Parole Board of Canada to consider early release of inmates in federal prison, after two prisoners and nine guards at an institution in Quebec were diagnosed with COVID-19.