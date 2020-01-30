Work is finally underway on a new community safety office in downtown Penticton.
The vacant storefront at 284 Main St. will eventually be home to bylaw officers, who currently work out of City Hall, and the RCMP’s community policing team.
Regular RCMP officers won’t be based at the new office as originally planned, but there will be a direct line to the detachment for people to use to make complaints.
“Construction is progressing and the city is targeting completion and occupancy by the end of March,” city spokesman Philip Cooper said in an email.
“More information concerning the formal opening date will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.”
The renovation budget is set at $250,000. The lease is costing the city $1,950 per month and has been in place since June 2019.
