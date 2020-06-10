As camping season gets underway, a new exhibit on Oliver’s Scouting history is brightening up the museum’s temporary exhibit gallery.
This year marks the 110th year of Scouting in the South Okanagan, and from June to September, the museum will be offering the exhibit “Scouting in Oliver,” a look back at some of the men, women, children and teens who were involved in local troops. The exhibit includes badges, uniforms and even a miniature campsite.
The Oliver Museum and Archives is currently only open by appointment, but has lots of material available on its website, www.oliverheritage.ca.
Other museums in the region had also planned to run Scouting exhibits, but it’s not clear if they’ll still be going ahead as a result of COVID-19.