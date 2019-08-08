If you want to get in a swim at the Penticton Community Centre, do it quick.
The pool will close Saturday for its annual cleaning and maintenance program, and won’t reopen until Sept. 3.
“The annual pool shutdown is an important part of the ongoing planned maintenance at the aquatic facility,” city facilities supervisor Chris Schmidt said in a press release.
“It aids in keeping the pool functional and helps reduce maintenance-related service impacts throughout the other times of the year.”
The fitness room will remain open and other recreational programming will continue as scheduled during the shutdown.
