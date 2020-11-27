That trash you tossed this week might change the world.
Workers from an environmental consulting firm this week visited the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton and Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna to take samples of residential and commercial waste to get a sense of what people are throwing away.
The results will then be used to plan for potential compost and recycling programs, and compared to data from past surveys to see if people’s habits are changing.
The twin studies are being carried out by the regional districts of Central Okanagan and Okanagan-Similkameen.
“Landfills, compost sites and curbside collection programs cost millions of dollars,” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said in a press release.
“Learning which material can be diverted will help the RDOS design and better manage the landfill and future compost sites.”
Results of the study, which is being done by Tetra Tech, will be detailed in a report expected in June 2021.