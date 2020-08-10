One home has already been partially destroyed and five more are under threat from a slow-moving landslide that was rattling a Penticton neighbourhood Monday morning.
Two houses – 645 Heather Rd. and the one about 50 metres down slope from it at 718 Creekside Rd. – were ordered evacuated Sunday by the City of Penticton. Four other houses on either side of the ones ordered evacuated have been placed under an evacuation alert.
As of Monday morning, the two-storey home at 718 Creekside Rd. was leaning heavily into the slope as its garage was inundated by earth and debris. At least four retaining walls above, including one that helps support a swimming pool, have been badly compromised.
Creekside Road remains open, but to local traffic only.
“There is no danger present or forecasted for Creekside Road and no danger for the electrical utility,” Ken Kunka, the city’s deputy director of development services, said in a press release.
The city is awaiting further geotechnical information early this week with which it will come up with a game plan.