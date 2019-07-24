A long-running feud that culminated in a car destroying Coalmont’s only phone booth while someone was inside it resulted Wednesday in a suspended sentence for the driver, who claimed the crash arose from an epileptic seizure.
Roland Giroux, 69, was convicted of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident March 29, 2015, in the village of about 100 people near Princeton. The victim in both counts is Warren Spence.
The judge-alone trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton began Tuesday with Crown counsel John Swanson reading an agreed statement of facts in which Giroux admitted to smashing the phone booth with his 1989 Ford Escort.
Giroux was driving past the phone booth at the intersection of Front Street and Coalmont Drive when he noticed Spence, a former business partner, inside.
After driving a few more blocks, Giroux turned his vehicle around and drove back to the phone booth. He stopped his car 20 to 30 metres away, then accelerated into the booth.
Following impact with the phone booth and Spence, who was able to jump onto the car’s hood as it approached, the vehicle’s engine died.
Giroux then told Spence, “If I can get this car going, I’m going to finish the job.”
Unable to restart the engine, Giroux, with his walking stick in hand, then got out and chased Spence around Spence’s truck. Spence grabbed a shovel to ward off Giroux, prompting Giroux to leave.
Spence suffered numerous lacerations on his face and body, plus soft-tissue injuries to both knees. Both men were treated at Princeton hospital.
The agreed statement of facts formed the entirety of the Crown’s case.
Defence counsel James Pennington called three witnesses, including his client, who claimed not to have any memory of striking the phone booth or events afterwards, and downplayed the suggestion of a dispute with Spence, his former partner in a tourism business.
The defence also called two doctors to testify to the poor state of Giroux’s health, which includes heart and lung disease, epilepsy, a brain injury and blindness in his right eye.
Dr. Niall Davidson, a neurologist who consulted with Giroux’s family doctor, testified it was “possible” Giroux was having a seizure when he crashed into the phone booth, but said Giroux’s actions afterwards were “virtually unheard of” for someone in the midst of a seizure.
Pennington argued the mere possibility of Giroux having a seizure was enough to raise a reasonable doubt about his client’s ability to form the intent to assault Spence, while Crown counsel John Swanson suggested all of the facts together proved otherwise.
“The only reasonable conclusion is that what (Giroux) did, he did intentionally,” said Swanson.
Justice J. Christopher Grauer agreed with the Crown.
“An epileptic seizure is inconsistent with the deliberate acts established by the admissions of fact,” Grauer said in his decision.
In handing down the suspended sentence of one year probation, the judge acknowledged Giroux’s poor health and the strict bail conditions under which Giroux lived for the past 4 1/2 years while awaiting trial.
Conditions of his probation ban Giroux, who now lives in Princeton, from returning to Coalmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.