Park Drive in Oliver is closed through the end of August for construction work.
The town says no traffic can get through from Tuc-el-Nuit Drive to the west side of the Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School parking lot.
“As part of council's traffic calming initiatives, Park Drive will see the installation of a sidewalk and parking on Park Drive at the elementary school,” the town said in a press release.
“The road will be widened to ensure there is proper parking on the east side of the road, a new sidewalk and curb, and as well to improve upon safety, a raised crosswalk will be installed.”
