Cheers, Cannery Brewing!
Penticton city council on Tuesday approved the development of a new patio at the brewery following a public hearing that heard support from patrons, nearby businesses and the beer community.
Cannery’s application detailed plans for a 199-seat-capacity summer patio that would feature several covered areas and lawn games or live music space. The patio would go in on a vacant lot next to the brewery
Council will send its blessing to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, which has final say on the matter. Council is recommending amplified music only be allowed until 9 p.m.
The new patio would more than double the number of seats available at Cannery Brewing, which can currently hold 36 people on its patio and another 110 inside.
However, Cannery staffer AJ Thompson told council the brewery has no intention of filling every seat on a day-to-day basis, but rather wants the capacity in case of special events.
Thompson also noted the business’s liquor licence allows it to operate from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Sunday, but Cannery Brewing has “never chosen to operate on those hours.”
“We don’t open until noon, and we close at 9 p.m. and don’t see why we would change that,” she said. “We don’t want to be a late-night bar. We’re a family driven establishment. Our intent is fun, relaxed, backyard atmosphere.”
Several information flyers sent to neighbouring residents within 500 metres were returned expressing concerns over parking and noise, but city staff was quick to point out the 94 available stalls nearby in city parking lots.
Thompson said consideration is being given to build a concave top on a two-storey wall between nearby residences and the patio to help with noise.
Slackwater Brewing co-founder Liam Peyton voiced support for the Cannery’s addition, which Coun. Katie Robinson also complimented.
“It always amazes me the support there is from competition,” said Robinson. “It speaks well of our town and the good neighbours.”
