A Kelowna filmmaker has received $50,000 to make a documentary about the lives of wheelchair users in Kelowna.
Chelsea McEvoy’s project was one of 30 selected from 382 applications to Telus Storyhive, which supports community documentaries puts them on Telus Optik TV’s On Demand system.
Accessible Okanagan will follow a group of wheelchair users in Kelowna who stay active through sailing, golfing, camping, biking and other activities.
Creative BC will provide top-up funding, if necessary.
