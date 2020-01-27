The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
7:04 Hastings Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
7:11 a.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
9:06 a.m. Hayman Road, Naramata. First medical response.
11:50 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Public service.
12:56 p.m. Nelson Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:35 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.
4:08 p.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:55 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Structure fire.
9 p.m. Woodruff Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
