Teachers across the Okanagan are expected to reconvene virtually next week as they work on the next steps for students as spring break comes to an end.
Moyra Baxter, chair of School District 23, said this upcoming week will be a “planning week” for teachers, many of which will be working from home as schools remain closed.
“How are we going to move forward, giving as many services as we can, knowing that most of our teachers will be working from home?” she said of what will be discussed.
Parents who completed the Essential Workers’ Survey may have school administrators reach out to them to discuss in-school learning service and childcare after Apr. 6.
Information will continue to be uploaded to the district’s website, which will include updates, resources and information which can assist families.
In a press release Friday, assistant superintendent of School District 67 Todd Manuel said parents can expect to be contacted by their child’s principal in the coming weeks about retrieving belongings left at school.
A staff member is then expected to connect with students to discuss a study plan that best fits that child’s style of learning while in a home environment.
“I understand this is a very difficult time for everyone,” he said. “We all share worries about the safety of family and loved ones and the well-being of our children and our students.”
He added the school board has been working under the direction of the provincial health officer and Ministry of Education in making any future decisions.
Plans are expected to be made in order to deliver educational resources – some of which could be in paper format – to students throughout the district.
Work will become available to students the week of Apr. 6, through a web link at that time, which will offer free digital learning tools for both students and parents to access.
Manuel recognized the hard work by CUPE and OSTU union presidents, principals, vice-principals, custodial, maintenance, IT and school board office staff during these times.
“They have all responded to emerging needs and shifting expectations around COVID-19 to support the district, and have been on the front lines of our response. I am very grateful for their work,” he said.
SD 67 continues to update its website with ongoing information for parents and students.