Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band joined elected officials from three other levels of government to tour the proposed Sickle Point conservation area on Monday.
“It is good that we have gathered with common interests to move forward working together to conserve this important and majestic site,” Gabriel said in a press release issued after the tour by the Save Sickle Point Committee.
The group is leading the effort to have the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen purchase the 4.8 waterfront property on Skaha Lake that had been the decades-long focus of controversial plans for residential development, but is now being sold out of foreclosure.
Also on Monday’s tour were RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich; RDOS Area I Director Subrina Monteith; Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen; and Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay
The RDOS is currently engaged in an alternate approval process through Feb. 8 to obtain the public assent required to borrow up to $3.5 million for the property purchase. However, the RDOS already has an accepted conditional offer of $2.5 million. Combined with private donations and potential grant contributions, the actual hit to taxpayers is estimated to ring in around $1 million.