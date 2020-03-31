Local business leaders have been tapped by the City of Penticton to sit on a new Economic Recovery Task Force.
The volunteer group has met twice by videoconference since March 27, and has a mandate to come up with recommendations to city council for COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts that will assist residents and businesses.
Among the task force’s first undertakings will be a survey of local businesses to find out what help they need.
City manager Donny van Dyk said members were picked on the recommendations of council, staff and some of the members themselves.
“The idea was to have a broad cross-section (of the business community) and be able to immediately activate,” said van Dyk.
“It’s a range of perspectives.”
Van Dyk acknowledged seniors governments have also struck task forces and announced massive spending plans, but he said the municipal government is “in contact with these local businesses on a more regular basis.”
In its first meeting, the task force came up with 40 ideas along the lines of the property tax deferrals and free parking already announced by the city.
The task force consists of Lee Agur, co-owner of Bad Tattoo Brewery; Lynn Allin, executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association; Jonathan Baynes, CEO of K’ul Management; Frank Conci, president of the Penticton Industrial Development Association; Diane Kereluk, executive director of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce; Mark Melissen, president of Wildstone Construction; Judy Richards, general manager of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre; and John Skinner, proprietor of Painted Rock Estate Winery.
They’re joined by three city staffers, plus representatives from the provincial government, Travel Penticton and Community Futures.