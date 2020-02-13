Police say they’re confident an apparent attempt at child luring Wednesday in Oliver was actually a misunderstanding.
The incident occurred on Harmony Crescent in Oliver, where a parent reported a man in a car stopped to talk to children who were waiting for a school bus.
After parents were warned of the incident by school officials and police, the man at the centre of the incident paid a visit to the RCMP to clear his name.
“Police are satisfied through discussions with all those involved that the man's intentions were not criminal in nature,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
"Oliver RCMP would like to thank the man for his courage to come forward and help set the minds of parents in the community at ease. RCMP also wish to commend the children for their courage to do the right thing and the complainant for reporting the circumstances to police.”
Bayda said the incident reinforces the need for parents to speak to their children about stranger danger.
