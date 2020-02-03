In a bid to promote an upcoming grudge match, the City of Penticton is highlighting a local special-needs hockey program that’s into its 12th year.
The Penticton Upper Dek Vees now offer junior and senior programs that have about 50 players between them.
“We have participants that spent months just walking on their skates around the edges of the arena and now they can skate,” says volunteer coach Jeremy Sirakov.
“You get to see that passion because every time they carry the puck in and score, it’s almost like it’s their first time. You have to love the program because you get to see that happen.”
Residents can see the club in action at an upcoming fundraiser game against local RCMP officers on Sunday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., at the OHS Training Centre rink. Admission is by donation. The two teams played to a draw last year.
The Upper Dek Vees are co-sponsored by DekSmart Ltd. and the City of Penticton.
