RCMP in West Kelowna are investigating a hit-and-run which occurred Wednesday in a parking lot located behind a business on Boucherie Road, shortly after 10 p.m.
The same suspect vehicle is believed to have been involved with an earlier string of crimes which included sideswiping a police vehicle, near Merritt and using counterfit currency at a gas station in Kamloops.
RCMP were alerted to the hit-and-run in West Kelowna and deployed a spike belt near the east end of the William R. Bennett Bridge in an effort to disable the vehicle.
“The driver performed an evasive manoeuver, managed to avoid the tire deflation device and drove over the concrete meridian of the highway," RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.
"A second motorist’s vehicle was struck, as the suspect pulled a u-turn and proceeded back across the bridge span towards West Kelowna.”
The drivers involved in both collisions were reportedly uninjured and police did not pursue the suspect vehicle.
“If you happen to spot the burgundy Dodge Ram D-150 pickup truck in your community, we caution the public not to approach the suspect vehicle or any of its occupants," O'Donaghey said. "RCMP strongly urge the public to immediately call their local police of jurisdiction or 911 emergency.”
The suspect vehicle was stolen in Armstrong and has a licence plate number of: KK2078.
Anyone with information or if they see the suspect vehicle is asked to contact RCMP immediately. They may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
