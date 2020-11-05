The Okanagan Basin Water Board is accepting applications for its Water Conservation and Quality Improvement grant program.
With $350,000 available, applicants that meet the program criteria can receive between $3,000 and $30,000 for projects. Applicants can include local governments and First Nations, irrigation districts and non-profit organizations.
The grants are for programs that address water issues and enhance sustainable water use. This year’s theme is water security.
Projects that reduce water pollution, protect or restore natural assets, and improve water quality or quantity are encouraged under that theme.
Full criteria are available at the OBWB website.
Application deadline is Feb. 26.
The program has handed out $4.75 million to 284 projects since 2006.